As of May 9, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,624,417 while over 13,443,942 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 124,174 and 4,175,929 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,594,817 – and 54,724 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 513,628 ), Tunisia ( 319,512 ), Ethiopia ( 262,217 ), Egypt ( 236,272 ), Libya ( 179,697 ) and Nigeria ( 165,370 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Like this: Like Loading...