Africa: Over 22 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

As of May 27, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,785,524 while over 22,044,854 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  129,259 and  4,329,308 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases –   1,645,555 – and  56,077 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  517,808 ), Tunisia (  338,853 ), Ethiopia (  270,180 ), Egypt (  257,275 ), Libya (   184,151 ) and Kenya (  169,356 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

