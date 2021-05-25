President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday participate in a webinar marking the celebration of Africa Day.

The President’s participation in the webinar, titled “A Conversation with Africa” under the theme “A Destiny of Peace, Prosperity, Strength and Unity” is at the invitation of Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Presidency in an advisory said the event is part of a series of webinars that started earlier this year, aimed at enhancing the relationship between Africa and the Caribbean.

“They are hosted by a collaboration between the South African High Commission in Kingston and the Jamaican Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.

“The initiative aims to strengthen and boost SA-Jamaica Bilateral relations and further revive the broader Africa-Caribbean Partnership, and as a result, forge even stronger strategic, economic, cultural and political cooperation between the two countries,” the advisory reads.

The two countries enjoy a special relationship and share a tradition of pursuing racial equality.

The Presidency said Africa Day is a very important day for the people of the continent and those in the Diaspora, as it commemorates the establishment of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The OAU in 2002 became the African Union (AU), especially for its role in decolonisation and African independence.

President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Holness will be joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister of Culture Gender Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor in the webinar.

The webinar is scheduled for 5pm (South African Standard Time) and will be broadcast live on https://pbcjamaica.org/live-stream and also live streamed on all PresidencyZA digital platforms.

