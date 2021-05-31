The global secretariat has considered the appointment of six new members of the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC) on the validation of elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The new members replace retiring members of the GVAC, as well as enhance the GVAC’s expertise in key technical areas such as HIV/STI laboratory and maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health.

Professor Quazi Monirul Islam, Faculty of Medicine of Prince Songkla University, Thailand, and Senior Specialist of Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Professor Islam will bring mother, newborn, child and adolescent health expertise to the GVAC.

Dr Michele Montandon, Medical Officer, Maternal and Child Health Branch of the Division of Global HIV and Tuberculosis at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Dr Montandon will bring HIV and syphilis programme and data expertise to the GVAC. Dr Montandon will replace Dr Surbhi Modi due to retirement from the committee.

Fatima Tsiouris, Deputy Director of Human Resources for Health Development, ICAP at Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, USA, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Fatima Tsiouris will bring HIV data and programme expertise to the GVAC. Fatima Tsiouris will replace Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis due to retirement from the committee.

Dr Melanie Taylor, Medical Epidemiologist, Division of STD Prevention at the National Center for HIV, Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Dr Taylor will bring additional STI/syphilis data and programme expertise to the GVAC.

Deborah von Zinkernagel, Co-Director, STRIPE (Strengthening Interprofessional Education) for HIV, and Senior Advisor, Center for Global Health Diplomacy, Delivery & Economics, University of California San Francisco, USA, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Deborah von Zinkernagel will bring mother, newborn, child and adolescent health expertise with cross-cutting human rights, gender equality and community engagement expertise to the GVAC.

Valerie Wilson, Director, Caribbean Med Labs Foundation, Trinidad and Tobago, to the Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC). Valerie Wilson will bring HIV/STI laboratory expertise to the GVAC. Valerie Wilson will replace Magnus Unerno due to retirement from the committee.

In order to enhance WHO’s management of conflicts of interest, as well as strengthen public trust and transparency in connection with WHO advisory groups involving the provision of technical advice, the names and brief biographies of individuals being considered for assignment to WHO advisory groups are disclosed for public notice and comment.

The comments received by WHO through the public notice and comment process are treated confidentially and their receipt will be acknowledged through a generic email notification to the sender. Comments and perceptions brought to the attention of WHO through this process are an integral component of WHO’s conflict of interest assessment policy and are carefully reviewed. WHO reserves the right to discuss information received through this process with the relevant expert with no attribution to the provider of such information. Upon review and assessment of the information received through this process, WHO, in its sole discretion, may take appropriate management action in accordance with its policies.

The list of participating experts, a summary of relevant interests disclosed by such experts, and any appropriate mitigation measures taken by WHO relating to the management of conflicts of interests, will be reported publically in accordance with WHO practice.

The deadline for public comments is 11 June 2021. Please send your comment to [email protected] with subject, “Public comments on new GVAC members.”