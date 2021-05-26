Lesotho coach Thabo Senong has named a 24-man squad to face Mozambique and Eswatini in the upcoming friendly matches scheduled next June in Maputo, as the Mountain Kingdom country begins its preparations for the 2021 edition of the regional COSAFA Cup.

Senong has made several changes to his squad that played Sierra Leone and Nigeria respectively in the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

American based defender Kabai Mahlatsane, playing for Gardner Webb University is among new faces in the team and will be joined by fellow countrymen Napo Matsoso and Lesia Thetsane, who also play their football in the USA.

The 27-year-old Matsoso has been in good form for Louisville City in the second tier of American football and makes a return to the squad for the first time since winning his first cap at the 2017 edition of the tournament.

The Lesotho mentor has also recalled the experienced trio of Tsoanelo Koetle, Tshwarelo Bereng and Luciano Matsoso, who make a return to the national team after a long absence.

“It’s obviously exciting that the Vodacom Premier League is back. I’m sure the players are happy because they are now active and the Likuena coaching staff have the opportunity to see some potential players for the national team,” Senong said.

“We have plus or minus fifty players in our database at the moment, but for the coming FIFA dates we have selected 24 players. There are new faces, young faces, there are also some interesting inclusions and interesting exclusions. That’s football.”

Senong stated that his squad has a mixture of experienced and young players and is looking forward to their camp that starts next week.

“We always try to bring and recruit a balanced squad that can attack with a lot of freedom, a balanced squad that can defend with a lot of discipline and of course a good mixture between senior and young,” the Lesotho coach added.

“The senior players can always help the young players to have a quick transition into becoming fully fledged Likuena players. I’m looking forward to this camp, I’m excited and happy for the players. I wish to congratulate them and also thank LeFA for allowing us to have the friendly matches,” he said.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sekhoane Moerane, Monaheng Ramalefane

Defenders: Basia Makepe, Thabang Malane, Lesia Thetsane, Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Thabo Matsoele, Lisema Lebokollane, Tsoanelo Koetle, Kabai Mahlatsane.

Midfielders: Tumelo Ngatane, Tau Masiu, Tumelo Khutlang, Jane Thabantso, Napo Matsoso, Luciano Matsoso, Hlompho Kalake, Tshwarelo Bereng, Tsepo Toloane, Jane Tsotleho.

Forwards: Motebang Sera, Nkoto Masoabi, Thabiso Brown, Litṧepe Marabe

