Subscribers across Africa will be able to live stream all matches of the Euro 2020 on the streaming service, Showmax Pro. Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Euro traditionally produces outstanding soccer, with many of the world’s leading players given a grand stage. There will be spectator limits in place, and matches will be held in 11 cities across 11 countries – a “romantic gesture”, according to UEFA, to celebrate the 60th birthday of the tournament. Viewers are promised a one-of-a-kind spectacle, with the stark differences between the host cities contributing to the uniqueness of the event.

Speaking about the addition, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, says, “We know that Africa is football mad, and we’re thrilled that more people will be able to stream the matches on the go or at home.”

SuperSport chief executive Marc Jury says, “Being able to offer this high-class tournament to sport fans on the Showmax streaming platform is an exciting addition to the many SuperSport platforms that offer viewers top-tier sport.”

Other live sport available on Showmax Pro includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons. Sport documentaries available on Showmax include HBO’s gripping golfing documentary Tiger; What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali; Klopp: The Inside Story; and SuperSport’s ground-breaking Chasing the Sun, the series about the Springboks’ inspiring victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Showmax Pro also includes a selection of live news channels, such as Euro News, Africa News and Newzroom Afrika.

Outside of sport, Showmax has its biggest slate of Originals coming up in 2021, including the first Kenyan Original, crime procedural Crime and Justice, and the first Nigerian Original, a reality series starring reality star and musician Laycon. Both of these series are available to binge-watch in their entirety.

