Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, on a visit to Paris to participate in the summit on the financing of African economies to be held on May 18, met on Monday with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and of the African Union (AU), Félix Tshisekedi.

President Saied called for investing in the human and natural resources available to African countries, addressing the roots of crises on the continent and fighting terrorism to promote reconstruction and development.

He also expressed Tunisia’s attachment to its African dimension and its willingness to develop cooperation relations between the two countries.

In this context, Mr. Said underlined the specificities of the investment climate in Tunisia, the incentive framework and the opportunities offered.

For his part, President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his country’s willingness to benefit from the Tunisian experience in the fields of infrastructure, energy and agriculture, in addition to transport, higher education and health.

The two heads of state also agreed on the need to speed up the holding of bilateral meetings, particularly that of the joint commission.

During the meeting, Saied invited the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to visit Tunisia.

President Kais Saied arrived in Paris on Monday afternoon at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the summit on the financing of African economies to be held on May 18.

