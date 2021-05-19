Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied announced on Tuesday during the Summit on the Financing of African economies in Paris, France, Tunisia’s support to international calls to lift patents on COVID-19 vaccines.

The objective is to allow different peoples to enjoy the benefits of these vaccines.

Saied also announced Tunisia’s support for the call by African leaders to create production areas for an anti-COVID-19 vaccine, a statement of the Presidency of the Republic reads.

Saied described the situation in the African continent as delicate following the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors and development.

Such a situation requires a joint effort to put in place a clear and united vision to overcome the challenges, he noted.

The President of the Republic also stressed the importance of adopting a new approach taking into consideration the political and economic changes in the world, finding solutions to the current regional and international issues as well as preserving the dignity of peoples and achieving their development and stability.

