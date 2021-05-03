Electric motorsport series Extreme E has expanded its coverage into Sub-Saharan Africa through a broadcasting agreement with SuperSport that will take its reach into over 50 countries including South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria.

Extreme E, will be aired in French and English on the station’s linear channels, SuperSport Motorsport, Grandstand and Blitz and streamed on its digital platform www.SuperSport.com and SuperSport app.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with SuperSport. The emerging African market is hugely significant for us. SuperSport’s reach in Sub-Saharan Africa is unparalleled, making it an excellent addition to our broadcasting roster. Extreme E is so much more than just a race series – it’s an opportunity to tell a story. Audiences in the Sub-Saharan region have had the issue of climate change brought into sharp focus in recent years, and with Extreme E we hope to raise awareness further than ever before in a region where so much is at stake. The impacts of climate change can be devastating, and nowhere is that clearer than in this region, where increasing temperatures and declining rainfall is threatening already strained food security, whilst intensified flooding is damaging fragile shelters and increasing the spread of deadly diseases like malaria and dengue fever.”

Marc Jury, SuperSport Chief Executive added: “This is a wonderful addition to SuperSport’s content slate, not least because we are in the business of storytelling and the narrative of Extreme E is so compelling. We are delighted that the calendar takes in Africa, too, where the market is vibrant and has an appetite for motorsport.”

