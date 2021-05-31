Generations of brilliant African scholars have analysed and debated the internal and external factors frustrating Africa’s development. It is time we forge the resolve to overcome them. For how many generations will we explain to our children why our continent does not work for so many of its people?

In Part One of this two-part series, I argued that the African century has not yet begun, based on the state of Africa’s five most populous countries: Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

I am no Afro-pessimist, however. I see no reason Africa cannot thrive.

For decades development scholars have tried to answer the question: how is it, that at the dawn of Africa’s independence era, Ghana and South Korea were at the same level of development, and a generation later, South Korea – far less endowed with natural resources than Ghana – is a rich, highly developed country, while Ghana – despite its dynamic people and all its land, gold, diamonds, bauxite, timber and cocoa – remains a relatively poor, developing country?

Of course, Ghana is used here as a proxy for Africa broadly. Why have we been unable to drive rapid, inclusive development in the…