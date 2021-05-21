There had been much speculation about what the next Sims 4 Game Pack would be, with theories ranging from werewolves to heists. But after being strung along, players now know that The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator is the new Game Pack for the simulation franchise.

This brings the GP total to ten and the official description for the new Sims 4 Game Pack reads as follows:

Build your professional reputation as an Interior Decorator! Get to know every Sim’s Likes and Dislikes before you start designing to deliver the perfect renovation for each client. Once you’ve worked your magic, get ready to see the astonished look on your client’s face with the big reveal!

Sectional sofas coming to The Sims 4

There was an inkling that this would be a thing already when, during a recent live stream, the option to automate sectional sofas was visible on the screen of one of the Sim Gurus’ screen.

A modular sofa is also one of the objects shown on one of the official screens released for the new Dream Home Decorator Game Pack for The Sims 4.

An official blog post introducing a new pre-made Sim, Patina Wainscot, listed sectional sofas and modular shelving units as two of the objects players can look forward to.

As is usually the case with new DLC reveals, only snippets of what to expect from the upcoming pack has been revealed with further details expected during the deep dive live stream scheduled for 25 May 2021.

A Sims 4 base game update will precede the release of this new Game Pack and players also have an Expansion Pack (details TBA) to look forward to before the end of July, as per the recently announced Sims Summer Line Up (northern hemisphere, obvs).

The trailer for the upcoming pack does give some sense of what players can expect from the new Interior Decorator career. This ‘active’ career looks like it will follow a similar task-based style as introduced in the Paranormal Stuff Pack for the Paranormal Investigator career.

In the trailer, a task panel shows a Gig Tasks list and additional information like client budget and how much the job pays.

Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack trailer video

