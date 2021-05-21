African Arguments is delighted to partner with the Think African podcast series, created by Sound Africa.

Think African examines the big questions that define the world from an unapologetically African point of view. It is platform on which African thinkers can critically engage with contentious, fraught and messy conversations, and grapple with the complexities of the continent’s history and present. Episodes are released twice a month and are hosted by Jedi Ramalapa, Editor in Chief of Sound Africa.

In the second episode, we dive into how Africa’s natural resources are managed and the implications of mismanagement on democracy. Is nuclear power the answer to power generation in Africa? We speak to environmental activist, human rights defender and director of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, Makoma Lekalakala.

Listen below or subscribe to Sound Africa at Stitcher, Apple, Soundcloud, TuneIn or Spotify. See the rest of the episodes on African Arguments.

Sound Africa · Think African Episode 2

