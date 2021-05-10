CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt hosted on Monday the draw for the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup, India 2022.
CAF Director of competitions Khaled Nassar conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.
29 teams will take part in the qualifiers which will determine CAF’s three places in the U-17global women’s event.
The first round includes the 10 less ranked teams and the remaining 19 will be exempted. 10 teams will play the first round to qualify five teams.
This qualifying phase will be contested in the form of four rounds organized in home and away matches.
Following are the results:
First Round:
(1st leg: 13, 14, 15 January 2022 – 2nd leg: 27, 28, 29 January 2022)
M1 – Eritrea v South Sudan
M2 – Equatorial Guinea v Kenya
M3 – DR Congo v Rwanda
M4 – Senegal v Sierra Leone
M5 – Benin v Mauritania
Second Round
S1 – Winner M1 v Cameroon
S2 – Zambia v Namibia
S3 – Djibouti v Burundi
S4 – Tanzania v Botswana
S5 – Winner M2 v South Africa
S6 – Uganda v Ethiopia
S7 – Egypt v Guinea Bissau
S8 – Winner M 3 v Nigeria
S9 – Liberia v Guinea
S10 – Winner M 4 v Ghana
S11 – Niger v Sao Tome
S12 – Winner M 5 v Morocco
Third Round
T1 – Winner S1 v Winner S2
T2 – Winner S3 v Winner S4
T3 – Winner S5 v Winner S6
T4 – Winner S7 v Winner S8
T5 – Winner S9 v Winner S10
T6 – Winner S11 v Winner S12
Fourth Round
Winner T1 v Winner T2
Winner T3 v Winner T4
Winner T5 v Winner T6
Aggregate winners qualify to represent Africa in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022
