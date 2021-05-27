Following discussions and agreement with CAF, the Local Organising Committee of the Total CAF Super Cup 2020 has decided to allow a crowd attendance of 30% of the stadium capacity in the 29th edition of the game, which will bring together Al-Ahly of Egypt, the 2019/2020 Total CAF Champions League winner, and Morocco’s RS Berkane, winners of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020.

The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM Doha time on Friday, the 28th of May, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Al Sadd Sports Club (18h00 Cairo time and17h00 Casablanca time).

The permission for fans to attend the game was given according to the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health and consultation with CAF, after the gradual lifting of the restrictions that have been imposed recently in the country in several stages to limit the spread of Covid-19. With regards to local and international sporting events, the lifting of restrictions has allowed the attendance of a limited number of fans at events in open places, provided that they have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Public Health, in coordination with the local organising committee and CAF, imposed a set of conditions that must be adhered to by everyone, both the organisers and the participants, and they are as follows:

– 30% of the stadium capacity will be open for fans who have received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, for those aged 12 years and above, as well as those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the nine months before the match. This is according to the first phase of the plan for the gradual lifting of the restrictions, especially the ones pertaining to sports events.

– Organisers and attendees are bound by all the requirements stipulated in the protocol for the return of activities, events and exhibitions, published by the Ministry of Public Health.

– No drinks or food may be served or taken by the spectators to the stands.

– The crowd should not gather anywhere outside and inside the stadiums, especially at the entrances.

– Rules of social distancing must be fully adhered to, and attendees must wear masks all the time.

Doha’s hosting of the Total CAF Super Cup match comes as part of the cooperation agreement signed between the Qatar Football Association and the Confederation of African Football.

Egyptian side Zamalek were crowned champions of the Total CAF Super Cup 2019, in the twenty-eighth edition of the championship, while Morocco’s Raja Casablanca won the twenty-seventh edition of the championship in 2018, with Tunisian side Esperance the losing side on both occasions.

Al-Ahly holds the record for the most number of Total CAF Super Cup titles, having won six times out of the eight finals it has played, the last of which was the 2014 edition at the expense of Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

RS Berkane has never won the Total CAF Super Cup, with this week’s clash against Al-Ahly being their first in the tournament, having won their first-ever African title in the Total CAF Confederation Cup in its last edition.

Al-Ahly qualified for the Total CAF Super Cup 2020 after winning the CAF Champions League title for the ninth time in its history, defeating Zamalek in the final, while RS Berkane lifted the CAF Confederation Cup with a win over Egypt’s Pyramids F.C.

CAF Communication Department

