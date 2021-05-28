Egyptian giants Al Ahly face Morocco’s RS Berkane on Friday 28 May 2021 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, in the 29th edition of Total CAF Super Cup.

The game kicks off at 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Here’s what Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and Captain Mohamed Elshenawy said in the pre-match press conference.

Pitso Mosimane (Coach, Al Ahly)

We know RS Berkane is a very strong team and they have a good new coach and talented players. They are always doing well on the international scene and we respect them much. This is a final so it’s a 50-50 game and both sides have equal chance to win the cup.

For us, we want to win, and we must work well to achieve that. During the past weeks we had many tough games in the league and in the CAF Champions League, in addition to many travels. We will make sure to be well prepared. Maybe we are physically tired, but we are mentally ready.

Every match comes with its pressure. Al Ahly is always expected to win, and we want to do that and make our supporters at home happy.

As Al Ahly coach and on behalf of my players, we always have the support of our fans and board. Our role is to deliver and give them the results they want; we know our responsibilities well.

In the FIFA Club World Cup here (in Doha), we had a great support from our fans, and I’m looking forward to seeing them again tomorrow. Football is much different without supporters because they give us energy and play the 12th player role. I know well the importance especially of Al Ahly supporters.

This is a final, and we are ready to get the result we want. We will do our best to raise the trophy and make our fans happy.

Mohamed Elshenawy (Captain, Al Ahly)

It is a tough game, and we want to win the trophy. We’ve been in a camp for a long time since Mamalodi Sundowns game and now we are here to win.

We have been here in Doha before for the FIFA Club World Cup and it was a great experience. Now we want to win the Super Cup again after seven years of our last victory (in 2014).

We know the importance of this match, and in Al Ahly we are always playing to win. We want to bring the cup back home for our supporters to celebrate.

We are working very hard as a team and know well our responsibilities. Al Ahly won the CAF Super Cup six times, but most of the current players did not win it before so we want to do it for the seventh time and make our fans happy.

