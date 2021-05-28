Egyptian giants Al Ahly face Morocco’s RS Berkane on Friday 28 May 2021 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, to determine the winner of the 29th edition of the Total CAF Super Cup.

Al-Ahly holds the record for the most number of Total CAF Super Cup titles, having won six times out of the eight finals it has played, the last of which was the 2014 edition at the expense of Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

RS Berkane has never won the Total CAF Super Cup, with this week’s clash against Al-Ahly being their first in the tournament, having won their first-ever African title in the Total CAF Confederation Cup in its last edition.

Al-Ahly qualified for the Total CAF Super Cup 2020 after winning the CAF Champions League title for the ninth time in its history, defeating rivals Zamalek in the final, while RS Berkane lifted the CAF Confederation Cup with a win over Egypt’s Pyramids F.C.

Here is a look on previous CAF Super Cup Champions:

1993 – Africa Sports (Cote d’Ivoire)

1994 – Zamalek (Egypt)

1995 – Esperance (Tunisia)

1996 – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

1997 – Zamalek (Egypt)

1998- Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

1999 – ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

2000 – Raja (Morocco)

2001 – Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

2002 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2003 – Zamalek (Egypt)

2004 – Enyimba (Nigeria)

2005 – Enyimba (Nigeria)

2006 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2007 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2008 – Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

2009 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2010 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2011 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2012 – MAS Fez (Morocco)

2013 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2014 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2015 – ES Setif (Algeria)

2016 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2017 – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2018 – Wydad (Morocco)

2019 – Raja (Morocco)

2020 – Zamalek (Egypt)

