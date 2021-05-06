Responding to tonight’s announcement by President Biden’s administration that the U.S. will support a TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, said:

“Amnesty International USA commends the Biden administration for supporting the emergency COVID-19 intellectual property waiver under consideration at the World Trade Organization.

“Adoption of this waiver is critical to disseminate vaccine technology to middle-income and low-income nations, so that all people around the world can get access to vaccines and treatment, as quickly as possible.

“By reversing the prior administration’s position, President Biden has made clear that the U.S. prioritises people’s lives over pharmaceutical company profits.

“This is a critical step in the right direction to ensure affordable and equitable vaccine access globally, but more remains to be done.

“The administration should also promote multilateral efforts to scale up the production of COVID-19 health products through the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool to lead the global fight to eradicate the pandemic and to ensure that all people, regardless of where they live, are given their fair shot at access to the vaccine.”

Like this: Like Loading...