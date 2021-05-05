London — Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will today (Tuesday 4 May) bring together some of the world’s leading democracies for talks and decisive action on the most critical global issues at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in London.

In the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the pandemic began and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019, Dominic Raab will lead discussions on pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights. This includes relations with Russia, China, and Iran, as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia, and the ongoing war in Syria.

The G7 includes the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU. Following talks through the day, the foreign ministers will hold a dinner discussion with guest nations Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and Brunei as the current ASEAN Chair.

The Foreign Secretary will use the evening to outline his vision for cooperation between the G7 and the nations of the Indo-Pacific region to develop stronger trade ties, ensure stability and tackle climate change.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

“The UK’s presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats.

“The addition of our friends from Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa, as well as the chair of ASEAN reflects the growing significance of the Indo Pacific region for the G7.”

The discussions in the morning will cover the coup in Myanmar. The Foreign Secretary will urge G7 nations to take stronger action against the military junta. This includes expanding targeted sanctions against individuals and entities connected to the junta; support for arms embargoes, and increased humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable in the country.

The discussions will then turn to the situation in Libya, and the ongoing war in Syria. The afternoon session will cover the situation in Ethiopia, as well as Somalia, the Sahel, and Western Balkans. The foreign ministers will also discuss Russia’s ongoing malign activity including through the build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine, and its imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus.

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

