Washington D.C — President and CEO C.D. Glin stepping down to join Pepsico; Chief Program Officer Elisabeth Feleke to serve as Acting President and CEO

Today, the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) announced that President and CEO C.D. Glin will depart to join PepsiCo as Vice President, Global Head of Philanthropy. USADF’s Board of Directors has named Elisabeth (Liz) Feleke, USADF’s Chief Program Officer, as Acting President and CEO effective May 17, 2021.

USADF is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. The Agency creates pathways to prosperity for marginalized populations and underserved communities in 21 countries throughout the Sahel, Great Lakes, and the Horn of Africa. USADF does development differently by utilizing a community-led development approach and a pan-African network of local implementing partners to support African-designed and African-delivered solutions. USADF provides grant capital, capacity building assistance, and convening opportunities to develop, grow, and scale African enterprises and entrepreneurs who improve lives and livelihoods. USADF invests in Africans and their ideas and solutions to address some of Africa’s biggest challenges around food insecurity, insufficient energy access, and unemployment, particularly among women and youth.

“When my fellow Board members and I appointed C.D. as President and CEO back in 2016, we charged him with three things: recruit a new, next generation leadership team, set the strategic direction for the agency while aligning our grassroots approach with Africa’s needs and U.S. government priorities; and establish and enhance partnerships with African Governments and the private sector to leverage additional resources. At that time, no one could have predicted the unprecedented combination of domestic leadership and global health challenges we faced over the past four and a half years. Through it all, C.D. delivered, year after year. Today, USADF is stronger and more resilient, because of his leadership. We’ll miss C.D., but wish him well at PepsiCo,” stated USADF Board Chair Jack Leslie.

During his tenure at USADF, Glin oversaw the distribution of more than $150 million to nearly 1,500 organizations, positively impacting over seven million lives. He secured an annual 10% increase in the Agency’s Congressional budget appropriation and increased the operating budget year over year. Via new or renewed co-funding strategic partnerships with nine African governments, Glin signed agreements on behalf of USADF valued at $50.5 million through 2025. He facilitated numerous public-private partnerships with corporations and foundations including, GE, Cargill, Mastercard, Citi Foundation, the National Basketball Players Association Foundation, Helmsley Charitable Trust, and All On, an impact investing company.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Glin spearheaded USADF’s continent-wide initiative to support 300+ grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs through provision of immediate relief, working capital, and business continuity funding via a newly established USADF C.A.R.E.S (Capital for African Resilience-building and Enterprises Support) program.

“Throughout the trials and triumphs of the past four and half years, I never wavered in my often-stated exclamation that I had the best job in Washington, DC. I woke up every day excited about the opportunity to create pathways to prosperity for underserved communities across Africa. With a commitment to a locally led, participatory development approach, we increased programmatic results, enhanced organizational relevancy, and leveraged and mobilized additional resources for community-level investments. As I prepare to depart, I could not be prouder of my USADF colleagues, our African local partners, or the impactful portfolio of grantees and projects I had the privilege of leading, learning from, serving and supporting over the years. Together we survived, adapted, and began to thrive. USADF’s best days are ahead and I’m grateful to have contributed to the Agency’s promising and positive future,” stated C.D. Glin.

At PepsiCo as Vice President, Global Head of Philanthropy, Glin will be responsible for the daily management of the PepsiCo Foundation. He will also oversee the Foundation’s strategic direction and continued focus on driving progress towards a more sustainable food system. In addition, he will lead global internal and external engagement around The PepsiCo Foundation’s three core pillars: Nutrition, Water, and Economic Resilience.

USADF’s Board of Directors has named Liz Feleke, the agency’s Chief Program Officer, as Acting President and CEO effective Monday, May 17, 2021. “I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunity to continue to steer USADF forward as C.D. departs. The Agency’s mission and mandate is important to me both professionally and personally. I appreciate the confidence the Board has shown in me and look forward to working with the entire USADF team to ensure we meet this moment,” noted Liz Feleke.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Prior to joining USADF, Feleke was with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for approximately a decade. She served as the Deputy Resident Country Director in Namibia, and later transitioned to MCC’s Resident and Deputy Resident Country Director in Ghana. Upon naming Feleke Acting President and CEO, USADF Board Chair, Jack Leslie, stated “I want to thank Liz for taking on the additional responsibilities. I am confident her leadership skills and management acumen will ensure we maintain our continuity and positive momentum, during this transitional period. I encourage all USADF’s stakeholders to join me in congratulating and supporting her.”

About USADF

USADF is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress to invest directly in African grassroots enterprises and social entrepreneurs. USADF’s investments increase incomes, revenues, and jobs by promoting self-reliance and market-based solutions to poverty. USADF creates pathways to prosperity for marginalized populations and underserved communities in the Sahel, Great Lakes, and the Horn of Africa. To learn more, please visit www.usadf.gov .

Like this: Like Loading...