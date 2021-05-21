In line with AfricaHacks’ mission and vision, AfricaHacks will be partnering with Dr. Andrew S. Nevin to organize the GovernanceHacks in Nigeria. The hackathon, which will run from the 17th of June, 2021, to the 24th of June of the same year, aims to facilitate the development of solutions that promote good governance in Nigeria’s private and public sectors.

The GovernanceHacks also aims to build a movement of developers, designers, product managers, and others in tech who are committed to making an impact in their country by using tech to curb or reduce challenges that threaten economic growth and prosperity for all.

The Hackathon will have three sections- Process Improvement, Accountability & Credibility, and Private-sector. These sectors will focus on improving, tracking, and managing both ends of governance in Nigeria.

While speaking on GovernanceHacks and the importance of good Governance on the future of Africa and the future of Nigeria, Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Chief Economist at PWC West Africa said that “opacity is the enemy of good governance. Fortunately, technology gives new tools to ensure openness and transparency and will help to ensure that governments and the private sector deliver on their side of the social contract.”

Dr. Andrew S. Nevin adds that, “Africa’s extraordinary young people are the future of not only Africa but the world. If we combine three unstoppable forces – Africa’s young people, technology, and the need for good governance – Africa will have a bright future. This hackathon is an opportunity for Africa’s young people to use their extraordinary abilities to tackle one of the continent’s most pressing problems and I am immensely proud to be part of this movement. One critical objective of the hackathon is to get young people politically engaged. Here we are asking them not just to vote, or to protest on the street, but to use their talents to come up with solutions that increase transparency and improve governance.’

Registration for the Hackathon is open and the deadline to apply is on the 10th of June.





