Gun-gods blitz, mayhem ensues

Hell-fire pierces the peaceful, still air

Human and animal kingdoms upturned

Orgiastic netherworld sounds permeate

Choke heavenly-realm angelic cries

Bottomless-pit monstrosities unchained

Harmonious simplicity rent asunder

Gun powder over African villages

Wrests sons from mothers

Tears daughters from fathers

Every affected area a crime scene

Africa’s blood-soaked soil

Surrenders its best human specimens

Bloodlines terminated for all eternity

Humanity, kinship, familial love

Identity annihilated, personhood trashed

Guns, guns and more guns.

Human-gun-gods celebrate

Worship, venerate, idolize their handiwork

Revel in macabre killer-alchemy

Slavers, traders, masters, drivers

Coffers filled with treasures of darkness

Slave patrols hunt down escapees

Guns at the ready to terrify and re-kill

Human chattel sniffed and tracked

Merciless gun-deities hungry for human prey

Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright

Sacrificial offerings on their ruthless altar

Bloodied, shredded, shattered, lifeless

Black life scorned, deemed not to matter

Guns, guns and more guns.

Sandy Hook, El Paso, Parkland, Orlando

Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas, Tree of life

Frankenstein’s monster reigns supreme

Feeds insatiable lust for human carnage

Flaunts absolute, reprobate, godly power

In its wake, broken or hardened hearts

Destroying lives decimating communities

A nation rag-doll-like in a tsunami of guns

Law-makers exalt greed, immorality, death

Brooking neither dissent nor debate

Contemptuous of reason and good faith

Guns do not kill, people do

A good gun can stop a bad gun

2nd amendment supersedes Holy Writ

Set in stone: IN GUNS WE TRUST

Guns, guns and more guns.

• Ms Irene Fowler is an international lawyer (LL.M Harvard), writer and poet.





