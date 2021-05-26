By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja A Governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra State, Dr Amobi Nwokafor has lamented the state of decay in the state, saying after 30 years of creation, the state still looks like a “glorified village”.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, -Nwokafor said despite the level of educated people in Anambra State, there is a gaping leadership vacuum in the state, explaining that his main target as a governor would be to eradicate poverty and unemployment.

Nwokafor, a charted accountant noted that most leaders did not prepare for leadership before getting into governance.

He said; “l am offering myself to govern because l have prepared to do so and having been President General of Akwa Town union. l decided to offer myself to serve because of the gap between doing well and not doing well of the States and people in Nigeria. Doing well in the sense that if you are a good leader, you will be able to provide the needful for the society to grow and for humanity to be happy and to be one.

ALSO READ: Constitution Review: lt’s time for FG to shed excess weight ― Akeredolu “ln terms of infrastructure, you will find out that Anambra State was created 30 years ago, but when you come down to Anambra State, it is a glorified village. The God-given gifts of our people are looking for somebody to harness them. There are gaps in development in terms of infrastructure. Take for instance, there is no Government House in Anambra State, there is no Governor’s Lodge in Anambra State.

The governor is occupying a rented apartment, a place that was reserved for the Judges. That is where the Anambra State governor is staying. Anambra State Government House is a rented house that was used by a construction company. The capital territory of Anambra state today is not defined, there is pressure on the state capital, Akwa. There should be an expansion of the place to accommodate everybody.

ALSO READ: CROP FARMING: Delta flags off 2020/2021 YAGEP orientation workshop “In Anambra State, we have a well-defined pattern of development. Take, for instance, Onitsha as a town that represents the commercial hub of Anambra State. It needs to be further developed. Nnewi, again by nature and by design is an industrial hub; a leader that has that vision should go further to develop that environment and to provide all the required infrastructure for industrialization”.

On tackling insecurity, the aspirant said “You should know that insecurity, as we see it today, is a manifestation of some fundamental issues that need to be tackled: take for instance some people are aggrieved, they feel injured that they are not considered in terms of national development, there is poverty in the land.

A lot of people have these feelings that leadership, as we have it today, is insensitive to the problems confronting the youths, the challenges confronting the women and infrastructural development, and challenges of unity in the nation. So we have to have a leadership that would provide some basic things that any normal human being will want to see and be happy with”, he added.

