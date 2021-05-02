The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, carted away eight truckloads of rice after invading Oja Oba Market, Ibadan.

This is coming about a month after the NCS raided Bodija International Market, where it carted away numerous bags of rice.

It was gathered that the Customs officers went to the market and carted away eight truckloads of rice in the early hours of yesterday.

The Public Relations Officer of Oyo/Osun Customs Command, Kayode Wey, confirmed the invasion, stating that the operation was carried out by Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A.

“It is the FOU. They are not our people. It was the FOU that went to Bodija Market the last time. It is the same FOU, we do not know anything about it. We do not have any information on it. I am hearing it the same way you are hearing it,” he said.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Mr. Theophilus Duniya confirmed the development, stating that the Customs is empowered to carry out such operation.

“Yes, until we examine them. You are aware that the Federal Government imposed a ban on importation of foreign rice to encourage local production in the country.

“As it stands, foreign rice is a contraband and the law empowers us, the Act that established the service empowers officers to carry out such operations; to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion that prohibited goods are stored, and evacuate them. That is what happened.”





