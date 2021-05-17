Gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed Ubakala police station in Apumiri community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Ubakala police station is located off the ever-busy Ubakala-Old Umuahia road.

No life was lost in the attack, which lasted for about an hour.

Vehicles within the premises were burnt while the the police building was set ablaze, The Nation reports.

This latest attack comes three days after a police station in Bende Local Government Area (LGA) of the State was razed down by fire and detainees freed.

It was gathered that a policeman on duty was shot in the leg as the hoodlums made their way out of the scene.

