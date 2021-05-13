NAWOJ holds prayers for peace, decries killings, abductions

Again, unidentified gunmen, yesterday, attacked police formations and killed a policeman attached to the Etim Ekpo Area Command in Akwa Ibom State.

The gunmen, who were repelled when they attacked another station in Ika Council, also reportedly burnt the Godswill Akpabio Unity Hall in Essien Udim Council.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon in Uyo, disclosed that the armed men also attacked the Ika Police Station, but police officers repelled them.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amiengheme Andrew, who has been visiting formations and divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers and men, urged law-abiding citizens to volunteer information that would help the police to tackle the security challenges.

“This brings the number of slain policemen in attacks on police formations in Akwa Ibom in the last six weeks to 22.

“In the coordinated attacks, several stations have been razed and patrol vehicles burnt in stations at Essien Udim, Ika, Ikono, Ini, Abak and Etim Ekpo councils, being border areas,” he said.

Following the attacks the state government had banned the use of motorcycles in the troubled councils of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, in a statement, affirmed that the ban would cover all types of motorcycles without exception, while security agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the directive.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who donated N60m to the families of 21 policemen, who had been killed in the state, assured that he would address the state tomorrow on efforts being made to ensure public safety following the attacks.

MEANWHILE, Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), yesterday, prayed for a peaceful Nigeria, as the country faces the challenges of insecurity and sundry other crises.

NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, Adesuwa Ehimuan, said the prayers were necessary due to the prevailing security challenges in the country.

Ehimuan, who encouraged women to pray for their families and the nation, added that Nigeria needed prayers to win the war against insecurity, disclosing that the prayer session was held simultaneously across the country.

On her part, Pastor Praise Asemota urged Nigerian women to pray fervently for the nation, as the killings, abductions and other crises were increasing daily.



Like this: Like Loading...