As incessant attacks on security formations in the South-East and South-South continues, the latest to be hit are two police stations in Akwa Ibom State.

Despite the early morning rain, the heavily armed men stormed the police stations in Ika and Etim Ekpo local government areas of the state at about 6:30 am, killing an officer identified as Edogi Bassey.

According to a report by The Nation, the gunmen were said to have razed the facilities, as well operational vehicles, a development that has brought the number of officers killed in the state to 16

Commenting on the incident in a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, said the hoodlums came in two vehicles armed with AK 47 rifles.

The statement read:

”At about 6:30am today, Armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

”The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was torched.

”The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the Station intact without loss of lives or arms.

“This unacceptable worrisome trend is being addressed by the Police hierarchy and requires the cooperation of all,” he said.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew has begun going round formations and Divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers.

”The CP has called on law abiding Citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the Police tackle the present security challenges,” he said.

