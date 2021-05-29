The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has again postponed the local government elections expected to hold on June 5, 2021, indefinitely.

The poll, which had earlier been scheduled to hold on May 15, 2021, was rescheduled to June 5.

This followed a series of complaints from stakeholders that they were not given the mandatory 90-day notice before the commencement of the election.

The acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Sambo said on Friday, 29 May, that the SIECOM was forced to postpone the poll over the non-availability of non-sensitive materials for the poll, Punch reports.

The non-sensitive materials, according to Sambo, included batteries to power the electronic voting machine.

Sambo explained that the commission was still awaiting the delivery of the EVM batteries from the manufacturers in China.

Disclosing this before political parties and other major stakeholders, the chairman added that the shipment dates for the delivery of the EVM batteries from China to Abuja were scheduled for between July 1 and 10, 2021.

He also explained that charging the EVM batteries with fixing and sorting of other electoral materials would take an additional 14 days from July 17 to August 2, 2021.

He added that from August 2, 2021, it would take another two days for “the distribution of sensitive election materials before the commission proposes a possible election date in Kaduna.”

But the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, through its state secretary, Ibrahim Wusono, alleged that there were moves by the commission to favour the ruling APC.