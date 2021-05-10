PDP and its colour flags By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA The Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday, said the knee-jerk attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, “to deny the public declaration by the APC-led federal government to slash workers’ salaries,” has confirmed that it is indeed the mastermind of the obnoxious policy.

The party which last week accused the Buhari-led administration of instigating moves to cut down on workers’ salaries, Monday, stressed that “the frenzy by the APC in hastily assuming the position of the mouthpiece of the Buhari Presidency, exposes a panic measure, symptomatic of being caught in its usual activities.”

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that “hardened oppressors and political predators always resort to disgraceful and shameless lies when caught in the act.”

The statement read: “That explains why the APC could expect Nigerians to forget, in a space of five days, the public declaration by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed a review of workers’ salaries as well as the merging of agencies of government.

Also read: Army debunks alleged deployment of only Northern officers to Southeast “Perhaps the APC should be reminded how the Minister, at a public function organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, in Abuja, last Wednesday, unambiguously declared that there were moves to cut workers’ salaries.

“In the minister’s words, ‘Mr. President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair, work together with the Head of Service and other members of the committee to review the government payrolls in terms of stepping down on costs.’

“It is instructive to remind that the minister’s declaration was immediately condemned by labour unions and other well-meaning Nigerians, who described the move as unacceptable under the current excruciating economic situation.

“It is therefore absurd and exposes a desperate diversionary measure for the culpable APC to attempt to distort the facts by claiming that it was the PDP that alleged of plans to slash workers’ salaries when it was publicly announced by the Federal Government.

“This attempt by the APC to divert attention from the moves by its government to slash salaries of workers only goes to validate our intelligence that the APC is behind the plots.

“It is clear that the APC is now overweighed by the burden of being exposed, but resorting to lies and diversionary measures cannot sway Nigerians.

“Now that the APC is speaking for Mr President in his manifest failure and anti-people policies, we charge Nigerians to hold the APC, as a party, responsible for any salary cut.

“Nigerians should also hold APC accountable for the economic strangulation, as well as the escalated kidnapping, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in our country under the Buhari administration.

“Our party restates our stance that the lying APC and its government must rescind the move to slash the salaries of workers. Instead, the APC should get its leaders to return the over N15 trillion they stole from the national coffers as well as get more competent hands to manage our ailing economy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

