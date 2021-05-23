Again, suspected militia herdsmen in military uniforms attacked Tse-Ancha community in Makurdi Local Council, killing eight persons and wounding several others.

This latest incident took place in less than 24 hours after seven bodies of victims of Abagena Internally-Displaced Person (IDP) Camp that were killed by herdsmen were laid to rest, last Friday.

Tse-Ancha community is less than one kilometre from Abagena IDP Camp and all are in Makurdi Local Council.

The Chairman of Makurdi Local Council, Anthony Dyegeh, who condemned the act, called on various security agencies to stand up to their duties of securing citizens’ lives and property.

Dyegeh expressed pains while evacuating eight bodies, and transporting those injured to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

He said those killed in the attack included seven men and a woman, while five persons were seriously injured

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Colonel Paul Hembah (rtd.), who accompanied the Chairman to the scene, called on the people to stop relying solely on federal security, but should stand up to defend themselves and their lands.

He extended Governor Samuel Ortom’s condolences to the people and prayed for peace to return in the state.

It was gathered that an ATM card bearing Audullayi Sabo with life and empty bullets were picked at the scene of the attack.

A member of House of Representatives, representing Makurdi/Guma Constituency, Benjamin Mzondu, who condemned the attack, urged security agencies to protect Nigerians.

Mzondu, in a statement by his media Coordinator, Skilful Normal, yesterday, maintained that he was hurt by the attack, which claimed no fewer than 10 lives in Tse-Ancha.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...