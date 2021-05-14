Burnt police station

Unknown gunmen attacked a police station in Bende Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State on Wednesday night, freed detainees and set the station ablaze.

It was gathered that a policeman on duty was shot in the leg as the hoodlums made their way out of the scene.

Investigation at Bende headquarters revealed that the gunmen, on arrival, shot into the air, and the operation lasted for about 40 minutes.

According to sources, the hoodlums freed suspects in the cell and set ablaze two operational vehicles, three motorcycles and a generator set belonging to the station.

Soldiers and policemen from the state headquarters reportedly took over the area, prompting apprehension on sighting the arrival of the military.

It was the third time government facility in Abia State was attacked within one week. On Sunday, May 9, 2021, the Ubani Market, Umuahia, on the Umuahia-Uzoakoli highway, was vandalised.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, both offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area, were also burnt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Abia State Command, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “investigations on the matter have commenced.”

He also said that there was no suspect in the cell as of the time it occurred.

“There was no detainee in the cell when the station was burnt,” he said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Etim Ene Okon who was in a sad mood simply said: “it is a sad development.”





