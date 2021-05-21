The largest global AIDS organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), is transferring the know-how learnt from the fight against HIV to the war against COVID-19.

This was revealed during a pan-African virtual panel discussion held on Wednesday 19 May 2021. AHF is also using its digital campaign of #VaccinateOurWorld and #vownow to galvanise world leaders to take action to vaccinate the world against COVID-19.

During the panel discussion, insight was shared and messages were imparted creating a synergy of collaboration and a practical guideline of manageable steps world leaders should be considering to vaccinate world citizens and stop the spread of COVID-19.

One such discussion centred around morals gained through the wavering of intellectual property around antiretrovirals (ART) therapy for HIV infection and how removing Technical Regulation Information System (TRIS) and transferring tech and know-how would enable the better management of vaccines and reduce the threat of the COVID pandemic considerably.

“If the whole world is not vaccinated, Africa, along with all developing countries, runs the risk of becoming a breeding ground for new variants,” says Dr. Penninah Lutung, Bureau Chief of AHF Africa.

Around this topic, the salient point of genomics was raised, an important means of studying and understanding the mutation and evolution of COVID-19 and the consequent effect on vaccines.

“The risk is ever-present that if vaccines aren’t administered fast enough, new variants of COVID-19 will emerge that will not respond to the vaccines available,” explains Lutung.

The #VaccinateOurWorld campaign seeks to ensure the securing $100 billion from G20 countries for the global COVID-19 vaccination effort, production and provision of seven billion vaccine doses worldwide within one year, waiving or suspension ALL COVID-19 vaccine patents during the pandemic by companies, transparency in sharing information and data, and the promotion of greater international cooperation as the driving force for ending the pandemic by word leaders.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...