Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has been shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning to Abuja from Owerri, Imo state capital.

According to Tribune Online, the news of his death was made known by his classmate, Dr. Umar Ado in a statement on Sunday, 30 May.

Sources revealed that he was in Imo at the invitation of some Northern Groups in the state.

The statement reads: “I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak.

“Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul, and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection.

“May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends, and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

“Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

“This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.”