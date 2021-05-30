By Editor

30 May 2021 | 11:10 am

Related

Police repel attack on Izombe division in Imo, kill 4

2 hours ago Nigeria

Six dead as Taliban-fired shell hits Afghan wedding

1 hour ago World

Italian cable car crash suspects released from jail

58 mins ago World

Ahmed Gulak

Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed on Saturday night in Owerri, Imo State capital city.

Multiple reports said Gulak was on his way to Abuja when gunmen attacked and killed him.

Police in Imo said it has received the news of his death. Imo police spokesman Bala Elkana said an investigation has started.



x

x

In this article:

Ahmed GulakOwerri

Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet