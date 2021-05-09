Sir: It has been unequivocally accepted that the essence of a democratic government or any form of government is good leadership. This intangible and immaterial element is a veritable remedy and antidote to resolving crisis in any society. Great countries apply the remedy for sustenance, as they are the character of statesmen who apply to solve crisis situation.

Great societies are thus, products of good governance affected by good leadership and strong political leaders who are never in short supply. In the case of Nigeria, good governance and leadership have always been lacking, though this is not without exception, as few Nigerians have distinguished themselves through leadership traits. One of such people is the former governor of Nasarawa State and current Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who has answered the calls from APC leaders and stakeholders to vie for the position of the National Chairman of the party in the party’s convention slated for July 2021.

A very principled and highly respected parliamentarian and party chieftain of the governing APC, Senator Al-Mukura is a strong advocate of unity, peace and progress of our great country, Nigeria.

He believes in mega- changes in the social, economic and political sectors and these must be driven by the current generation of Nigerians. It is with this spirit that he has shown extra-ordinary commitment to education, electoral reforms, good governance, financial accountability and prudence, party cohesion, peaceful inter-religious coexistence, security of lives and properties, freedom of citizens and rule of law, youth and women inclusion and social justice.

Ta’al’s quick start in office as both governor in 2011 and Senator in 2019 clearly shows great sense of responsibility, exceptional courage, sincerity of purpose and diligent service to Nasarawa and Nigeria, which distinguished him as a worthy icon of rare breed whose record has been etched permanently in the annals of creative and legendary leaderships. There is no doubt that his legacies shall remain eternal source of inspiration for many generations to come. In his success story, few people erroneously tend to view it as if he employed underhand tactics to achieve them and, in the process, underestimate his midas touch. The fact remains that he attained his present height through dint of hard work and unparalleled exhibition of moral discipline.

It is no longer news that Al-Makura has offered to serve his party in the highest position of National Chairman if the position is zoned to his North Central Constituency. His experience, antecedent, credibility and charisma are credentials that stand him out. He recognizes that good governance cannot only come about through visionary and dedicated leaders alone, but also a political platform that must encapsulate the set visions and ideologies of the actions of the individuals concerned. Al-Makura blueprint for APC will set a new tone for the actualisation of the objectives should the party trust its future with the former Nasarawa governor.

Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro wrote in from Abuja.





