The Akwa Ibom State Government has called for continued relationship between host communities and companies operating in their areas.

The State Commissioner of Power and Petroleum Development, Dr. John Etim made the call in Uyo.

He stated this at a capacity building workshop tagged “Sustainable Community Development Planning and Management for Effiat and Mbi Stakeholders” recently.

It was organised by Kunysons Konsult Limited and sponsored by Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

The training is aimed at building capacity, creating positive consciousness and building sustainable relationship between Oriental Energy and its Host Communities, amongst others.

According to the Commissoner, “This training is quite apt at this period that the State Government is intensifying its industrial development drive.

“It is obvious that for effective development in the State, Host Communities must maintain cordial relationship with the companies operating in their areas.

“I believe it will yield the much needed awareness that will provide your company with the peaceful atmosphere to operate especially as it will result in the planning and management of agreed community projects.

In his welcome remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Kunysons Konsult Limited, Mr. Unyime Robinson said the training was strategically packaged and approved by the sponsor to address the challenges of achieving sustainable development goals.

“The achievement of sustainability in national and community development requires a strategic approach, which is both long-term in its perspective and integrated by linking various development processes so that they are sophisticated enough to address the complex nature of the challenges.

“Governance are all mutually supportive and genuine partnership between government, companies and communities is key to this approach.

“Sustainable development planning and management is therefore strategic in global effort of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

He said Kunysons has collaborated Oriental Energy to organise first ever junior science and technology based competition and award of scholarship to winners and Sustainable Business Development Training for Board of Trustees and Managers of Mbo Youth Empowerment Centre.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Oriental Energy, Engr. Ignatius Ifelayo, said the overarching philosophy behind their social investment strategy is to create positive and sustainable footprints through projects and programs that improve the quality of life in our communities.

“As such, we focus on initiatives that respond to identified stakeholder needs; have impact on several stakeholder groups; maximize the positive impact over time; as well as create community ownership to ensure sustainability.”

