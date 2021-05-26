COAS Ibrahim Attahiru By Obas Esiedesa The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Wednesday expressed sadness over last Friday’s air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 officers while on official duty in Kaduna State.

The President and Chairman of the Institute, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, in a letter of condolence to both the Chief of Defence Staff and the wife of the late Army Chief said the tragic incident has rubbed the nation of one of its finest brains in the military.

A statement by Stanley Ogadigo, SA to the President on Media & Communication, said the NIPR boss stated that late Attahiru, exhibited high sense of professionalism in the discharge of his duties, noting that a few months of his leadership in the nation’s Army brought change in strategy that gave hope to the citizens.

READ ALSO: Garba Shehu hints why Buhari was absent from late COAS Attahiru’s funeral “The late Army Chief demonstrated firm commitment in the fight against insurgency in the country and believed in the project of a united Nigeria. The death is indeed, a monumental loss to the nation”, he said.

He described late Attahiru as a patriotic Nigerian, who lived a life worthy of emulation by officers and non-officers within and outside the military.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the late Chief of Army Staff and the 10 other officers, the NIPR President assured both the Chief of Defence Staff and the family members of the Institute’s resolve to stand with them at this moment of grief.

