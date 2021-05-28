By Lawani Mikairu Air Peace airline two brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft are currently operating test flights in preparation for deployment into service.

Stanley Olisa, Spokesperson for the airline, who made this disclosure yesterday ( Friday ), said that ” one of the aircraft was flown empty from Lagos to Owerri, Abuja and Port Harcourt for familiarisation on Thursday.”

Olisa also revealed that test flights to other destinations would continue, adding that ” in no time, the planes would commence scheduled flights, offering a superior travel experience to customers.”

He further said that the third brand new E195-E2 aircraft would be coming in very soon as ” the airline’s fleet expansion is driven by the commitment to satisfy the air travel needs of Nigerians “.

READ ALSO: Air Peace resumes Dubai flight service Feb 5, increases flights to Enugu The operation of test flights by newly acquired aircraft is a regulatory requirement that must be met before the aircraft is deployed for regular scheduled operations.

It can be recalled that Air Peace took delivery of the two brand new ultramodern 124 seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in January and March this year, with 11 more slated for delivery subsequently.

