General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye Dayo Johnson – Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Governor Akeredolu describes the sudden death of the late Dare as tragic and a huge loss to the Christendom, Adeboye’s dynasty and the youths considering the role of the deceased in youth mentorship as a Regional Youth Evangelist.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said ” Undoubtedly, if Christ tarries, no one is excused from the tragic end of death.

“What is most desirable is that we all come of ripe age and live our lives well in the hope that we bury our parents and not the other way round.

READ ALSO: Angry reactions trail extrajudicial killings in Imo “It becomes devastating when a father experiences this kind of loss. This is indeed a big blow to take. Pastor Dare was a promising servant of God. His death in his prime is, to say the least, excruciatingly painful.

“While we condole with our father in Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye, and the entire family of RCCG worldwide on this irreplaceable loss, we urge Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the words of God: “He gives and takes. He is an unquestionable God.”

Akeredolu said Pastor Adeboye has been a great benefactor of the state through the RCCG’s many interventions, adding that the state will continue to pray for him.

The governor, therefore, prayed that “the good Lord will reward the late Pastor Dare with eternal rest and peace in the bosom of his creator.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...