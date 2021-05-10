— Will be commissioned within two weeks Dayo Johnson Akure The 2.615km Araromi highway in lfon, headquarters of Ose council area of Ondo state linking the state and Edo state will be ready for commissioning in the next two weeks.

Successive administration in the state has neglected the highway for over a decade which used to be the chosen route of motorists and residents transiting the state to the South-South and South-East states.

Its terrible state has made travellers abandon the routes for a longer one.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu concerned about the accessibility of the Mother and Child Hospital in the town directed the immediate reconstruction of the road.

Speaking while monitoring the project, the Commissioner for Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu and his Information and Orientation ministry, Donald Ojogo assured that the road will be ready for commissioning in the next two weeks.

Aminu, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road emphasized that it would be one of the projects that would be used to mark the 100 days of the governor’s second term in office.

“We are here to assess the level of completion of the extent of work of the contractor being saddle with this contract has attained because this project is among projects to be commissioned when Mr Governor clocks 100 days in office for the second term.

“This is the most popular road in Ifon town because it connects anybody from Agbor, Sobe axis going to Edo State or anybody coming from Benin going to Owo and other parts of Ondo State, this is the nerve that connects them. But in the past, they have been caught off totally because they used to take a longer distance. With this now, all of them are happy.

Also read: 10 feared dead as yet to be identified outbreak hits Kano “For the past 15 to 10 years, no vehicle can ply this road. Even Okada riders or anybody that treks cannot pass through it.

“But during the visit of Mr Governor to this place to inspect the Mother and Child Hospital in the town, he discovered that without this road, the hospital cannot function. That’s why he directed that this road must be constructed.

“The construction started less than one year ago and the road is almost three kilometres. The contractor has finished the hydraulic structure.

“We have this type of channel due to flood. It can accommodate the volume of water that is transversing this axis.

“You can see that the contractor is laying stone base in some areas, priming in some areas and asphalt pavement is ongoing.”

On his part, the Project Manager handling the construction, Engr Jamil Alkhouri, disclosed that a large drain for the road was constructed due to the topography of the town which was discovered to be prone to flood

“We have completed all the concrete works. We have two types of drainage on the road, we have 60×60 as well as 75×60. We have also constructed a big channel to accommodate a huge volume of water coming from the hilly part of the town.

“We have started the asphalt overlay and we have completed all the priming. In two weeks time, we are going to deliver the project. The total length of the road is 2.615km”

According to the Chairman of Ose Local Government, Dennis Adekunle, the road which is one of the major roads in the council area which connects the state with Edo State will greatly have a positive impact on the facilities located along the road

“Along the road, there are many establishments, both private and public. There is Ifon recreation centre, Mother and Child Hospital, Adelabu Hospital, Ekamarun Anglican Grammar School among others.

“Since the creation of Ose Local Government in 1989, it has never happened like this. The road has been abandoned by successive administration until Governor Akeredolu deemed it fit to remember this road. The quality of the road is superb.

The regent of Ifon, Joseph Ajayi lauded the governor for making true his promise amidst the dwindling economic situation of the country.

Ajayi added that “it will be very easy for anyone to access the General Hospital the governor built in the Ifon. He has done so well for us in the community. We have never had it so good in Ifon

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...