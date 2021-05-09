By Dayo Johnson Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State.

He has consequently directed that beginning from Monday, May 10, 2021, the curfew be effective from 7.00pm to 7.00am.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo in Akure.

Recall that four persons were feared killed following a bloody clash over the Okoja chieftaincy title in lkare.

Governor Akeredolu, therefore, imposed the 24-hour curfew on lkare to curtail the killings and destruction of properties.

The government in a statement said that the curfew was ordered on the heels of the violence in the town when it seemingly assumed a disturbing dimension.

“Government had monitored developments in the town since the imposition of the curfew just as security agencies diligently and professionally, enforced the order to restore peace in the community.

” The review of the curfew order is, therefore, the outcome of the assessment of the situation, so far.

” lt must, however, be noted that any further breach of the peace shall attract more stringent measures from Government in the direction of peace enforcement. Government shall be most decisive than ever.

“All residents of the town are enjoined to abide by this fresh directive and take maximum advantage of this window to deepen harmony and brotherliness amongst one another.

The statement said ” Furthermore, all traditional rulers, opinion leaders as well as men and women of goodwill are advised to rein in their wards, loyalists and supporters to embrace peace henceforth.

