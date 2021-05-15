— l won’t disappoint my people- New Owa- Ale of lkare, Oba Adegbite By Dayo Johnson Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has threatened to deal decisively with any traditional ruler in the state that engages in any act of lawlessness.

Akeredolu said this at the official presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Adeleke Adegbite, the new Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko.

Recall that some people were killed and properties destroyed during a bloody clash over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town.

Speaking through his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor warned monarchs across the state to desist from fomenting trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.

He pointedly asked that “any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters should seek redress in the court of law instead of taking laws into their hands.

Akeredolu urged the newly installed traditional ruler to demonstrate high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and should focus attention on his area of jurisdiction.

He said “At this juncture, I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja.

“We are all aware of the current state of insecurity in this country.

“Therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community, much less of any minor chieftaincy matter.

Chairman of Akoko North-East Local Government, Omojola Ashimiyu appealed the new traditional ruler to be an apostle of peace and carry along all his people both home and abroad in his day-to-day administration.

Ashimiyu advised the people of the town to embrace peace and support the new traditional ruler for his tenure to witness unprecedented achievements.

Responding, the new traditional ruler, Oba Adegbite, appreciated the governor for fatherly and leadership role he displayed in maintaining peace in Ikare land.

Oba Adegbite who apologised on recent disturbance of the peace in the town, assured that he would continue to speak with his people to live in peace and tolerance to avoid a recurrence.

“Going down memory lane, this is the 18th Owa-Ale in lkare since my progenitors migrated from lle-lfe, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

“Permit me to mention that Obaship assignment, like any other leadership role, is a call to selfless service.

He said that “Having accepted my unanimous selection to assume the throne of my forefathers and lead the good people of Ikare Land as the Owa-Ale Adimula, I promise, by God’s grace, not to disappoint you.

