Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged Nigerians to continue peaceful co-existence and pray for continuous unity and peace of the nation.

Akeredolu, who said the nation’s unity is her strength, charged the people to continue to work for the progress of the country, adding that irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, Nigerians are one.

The governor spoke, at the weekend, during the 52nd Ascension of Mount Horeb 2021 of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (Worldwide) held at the Church Galilee, Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

He urged the congregation to pray for peace and tranquility in the country, saying:

“Our country is very important to us. I believe our unity is our strength.”

It is important that those of us on this holy ground pray for our nation. Let’s pray to God to allow peace reign in our land. All these problems of banditry and kidnappings should end. Let us seek the face of God.

“There is nothing that is beyond prayers. Our God is powerful. Let us toe the path of God. Obey Him and serve Him. He does communicate with us if our heart is pure,” the governor stressed.

He commended the church for conducting its programmes in various languages being spoken in the country, saying it is a reflection of the fact that Nigerians are one.



