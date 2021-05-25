First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi has commended the efforts of the Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) in enhancing the capacity of Football Coaches in Nigeria.

Akinwunmi, who is also the Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, made this known on a visit to the FCAAN ‘C’ course ongoing in the Ondo State capital, Akure on Tuesday. “I am impressed with what I have seen here because there is nothing to trump capacity–building, and capacity –enhancement in any profession. Training the trainers is an important aspect of football and other sports, and what FCAAN is doing can be seen in this light.”

ALSO READ: Moffi, Simy, get Super Eagles call-up as Rohr picks 24-man squad for Cameroon clash The seven-day programme which started on Monday has about 100 coaches in attendance. Akinwunmi spent time with the participants during the match analysis session and was impressed by what he saw. FCAAN President, Dr. Terry Eguaoje explained to Akinwunmi that the body presently has some of its trained coaches working in India, Oman, and the Benin Republic.

The NFF chieftain was in company with the Chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association, Mr. Bayo Olanlege, and other top officials of the State Football Associations of Ondo and Ekiti States. Olanlege described the coaching programme as lofty and opined that it should be encouraged.

Eguaoje, who is NFF’s Consultant on Coaching and Development, made known his position that Football Coaches in Nigeria should start directing the affairs of the National Teams in no distant time. The ‘C’ course will round off on Saturday.

