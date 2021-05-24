COAS Ibrahim Attahiru By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, Sunday, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Armed Forces over the death of Chief of Army Staff, CoAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers and men who died in the Air Force plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

Akume’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Julie Osagie, where he described the late CoAS as disciplined, diligent, dedicated, and a thorough professional military officer.

He also recalled that the late CoAS was patriotic in the fight against insurgency and other criminals within the short period he served as CoAS , which also he gained recorded notable achievement in the fight against insurgency, kidnappings, and banditry, and added that he would be forever remembered for his bravery and commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territory and sovereignty.

READ ALSO: Military plane crash: Former militant leader condoles Buhari, victims’ families The statement reads in part, “The Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, fnim, condoles with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Armed Forces over the loss of the 21st Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers and men who died in an Airforce plane crash on Friday, 21st May 2021 in Kaduna.

“The late Chief of Army Staff was a disciplined, diligent, dedicated, and thorough professional military officer who, within the short period he served as the Army Chief had gained so much grounds in the fight against insurgency, kidnappings, and banditry in Nigeria.

“Though the loss of the late Chief of Army Staff is quite unfortunate, we appreciate God Almighty for his life that was very impactful and well spent. The fight against insurgency and banditry must therefore be sustained and won by the officers and men he has left behind so that his death shall not be in vain.”

The Minister also prayed that “May God Almighty grant Mr. President, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the immediate families of the deceased military officers and men, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as we pray for the peaceful repose of their souls.

And added that, “While we miss them here on earth, the Angels walk them home.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...