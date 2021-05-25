By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has vowed that all road projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed before leaving office in 2023.

Emmanuel spoke on Tuesday while commissioning some road and erosion control projects in the area Oron local government area, namely 2.1km Oron Highway, 1.8km Murtala Muhammed Way, 0.85km Customs road, and 0.4km Market Square Road, with standard side, drains measuring 5.1 kilometres.

He promised to partner with a private ship manufacturer, Charles Udonwa for the immediate development of Ferry services between Oron and Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

He maintained that he was determined and ready to give the ship production expert all the needed support that would ensure the establishment of a ferry yard for ease of the Marine transportation business between Oron and Calabar.

ALSO READ: ‘Halt the genocide, stop Israel now’, Muslim Women, Rights groups tell UN, Biden “We will not leave office until all the road projects we have embarked upon are completed”, the governor said

The governor pointed out that those speculating his defection were overwhelmed by the developments his administration has brought to the state and were wishing he could cross over to their party to replicate the same.

He said he would however not be distracted by peddlers of the falsehood, and assured Akwa Ibom people that his government would remain focused on delivering its promises to the people.

He stressed that those using social media to campaign about his defection are merely trying to make vain noise through the back door.

He said, “Akwa Ibom is not like any other state. We are people of integrity and cannot be swayed or distracted from our responsibilities by false speculations. Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom and all the development in Akwa Ibom are by the PDP government”

ALSO READ: Criminality, banditry will not end in Nigeria without restructuring — Peter Obi In her welcome remarks, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Senator Akon Eyakenyi thanked the Governor for making the development of Oron among the priorities of his administration.

She recalled that before the administration came into office in 2015, roads in most parts of Oron were impassable which made it impossible for the fishing business to thrive.

“Most of our people lost their lives due to erosion and flooding, houses were lost, communities were deserted but now our story has changed. We Oron people love you because you love us, and we are ready to support you in whatever decision you take as our leader,” Eyakenyi said.

The Managing Director of Wizchino Engineering, Jack Zu said the intervention projects in Oron was smooth and successful because of the massive cooperation and support the youths and elders of the communities gave to his company and thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in the company

.

Presenting his goodwill message, the President General of Oro Union, Bishop Etim Ante said the people of Oron were grateful because of the quality of roads and appealed for more roads to be executed in the LGA.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...