Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom. Photo: TWITTER/MRUDOMEMMANUEL

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday, maintained that he has no intention of defecting, saying those using social media to speculate his alleged defection were merely trying to make noise through the back door.

He stated this at Oron during the commissioning of some roads, as well as intervention and erosion control projects in the area.

“Akwa Ibom is not like any other state, we are a people of integrity and cannot be distracted from our responsibilities by false speculations,” he stated, maintaining that those speculating his defection were overwhelmed by the development his administration had brought to Akwa Ibom and were only wishing that he could defect to the opposition party to replicate his accomplishments.

He cited the instance in which he first visited Oron and how he declared a state of emergency on road intervention and erosion control in the area.

While warning detractors against peddling falsehood, he assured that his government was focused on delivering his promises to the people in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He promised to partner with Charles Udonwa for immediate development of ferry services between Oron and Calabar, adding that he was ready to give the ship production expert the needed support that would ensure the establishment of a ferry yard for easier transportation between Oron and Calabar.

On ongoing projects in the state, Governor Emmanuel said: “We will not leave office until all the road projects we embarked upon are completed.”

Welcoming the Governor to Oron, representative of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Akon Eyakenyi appreciated him for prioritising the development of Oron.

Eyakenyi said before his administration was inaugurated in 2015, most parts of Oron were impassable, making it impossible for fishing business to thrive, adding: “Most of our people died from erosion and flooding, houses were lost and communities were deserted, but now our story has changed.”

Speaking, Managing Director of Wizchino Engineering, Jack Zu, said he fell inside the flood water, while moving round to assess, adding that the governor came for inspection before being awarded the contract for intervention in Oron.

Jack said the intervention projects in Oron by his company were successful, because the youths and elders of the communities were cooperating and supporting him and commended Governor Emmanuel for the confidence reposed in him.

On his part, President General of Oro Union, Bishop Etim Ante, said Oron people were grateful, not only because of the roads, but because the roads were of high quality and appealed for more roads to be built in the area.



