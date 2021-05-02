The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says recent attacks on its facilities, if remained unchecked, may affect future polls.

The commission expressed concern, particularly with the ongoing conversion of voting points to polling units, voter registration, and the conduct of future elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, while confirming fire attack on the commission’s office in Akwa Ibom.

Okoye said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, reported that INEC office in Essien Udim Local Government Area was set ablaze at the early hours of Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Please, quickly report me to Rome, Mbaka urges APC He said that the security guard on duty escaped unhurt but the destruction to the building and properties therein was extensive.

“Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture.

“The police, which have also been battling with attacks on its facilities and personnel in the area, are aware of the incident and have commenced investigation,” Okoye said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...