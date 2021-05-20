Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel By Harris Emanuel – Uyo Akwa Ibom state government has stated its resolve to remain solidly behind Nigeria’s quest to remain united for growth and progress of the nation and its citizens.

Governor Udom Emmanuel stated this when he received course participants of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 3 of 2020 from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, at Government House, Uyo.

He noted that although Akwa Ibom will not join in the quest for secession, the state strongly believes in a Nigeria that is founded upon the strong principles of justice, equity and fairness.

The governor stressed that the state will not in any way support the disintegration of the country as it has all available resources to become a great nation envisaged by its citizens.

Represented by the deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the Armed Forces for its enormous contribution in ensuring unity and peace in the country and Akwa Ibom in particular, noting that no meaningful development can thrive under rancour.

ALSO READ: Tension in Edo community over alleged killing of youths by soldiers He equally thanked the Federal Government for setting up the Army Resource Centre which he said has contributed immensely towards providing strategic solutions to the wellbeing of the nation.

On the choice of Akwa Ibom for the Study Tour, Governor Emmanuel described it as a mark of honour and credited the progress in the state to the determination of his administration to improve on the available infrastructure as well as add value to governance.

He listed several achievements of the state in different sectors including agriculture and air transportation, noting that Ibom Air would soon extend its services to the Northern part of the country and the West African sub-region.

Leader of the team and representative of the Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General James Akomolafe said they were in the state for a four-day study tour.

He said the preference of Akwa Ibom for the research tour above other states was due to its peaceful ambience and the developmental progress it was making in spite of current global economic challenges.

Some places visited by the team include Champion Breweries Plc, which the Major General observed was making steady progress as one of the oldest industries in the state.

