Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North), on Saturday commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides across the state. This feat, the senator noted has impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state. He made the commendation at a townhall meeting in Akwanga as part of activities of the governor’s “Meet-the-People-Tour” in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Akwashiki, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, also drummed support for the governor beyond 2023.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done his best, we need to give him maximum support to succeed beyond 2023,” he urged.

The senator promised to construct Andaha/Ningha road, while assuring of quality representation at the National Assembly.

Chief John Abdul, the former Deputy Governor of the state, also drummed support for the governor to succeed.

“I am of PDP. Gov. Abdullahi Sule is a governor of the entire state not just for APC.

“Let’s us support him to succeed as far as governance is concerned,” he said.

The former deputy governor however appealed for the construction of Andaha/Ningha road in order to improve on the standard of living of the people of the area.

Alhaji Husseini Akwanga, the former minister of labour and productivity, appreciated the governor for being up and doing in developing the state.

He also called on the people of the area to continue to support the govenror beyond 2023. Other stakeholders, including Mr John Umaru, the National President, Mada Development Association (MDA), Youth Wing; Mrs Josephine Jeremiah and Mr Mohammed Buba, lauded the developmental strides of the governor in the areas of security, education, health and infrastructure, among others.

They appealed to the governor for more economic empowerment, political appointments and employment opportunities to the people of the area.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Meshi, the Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council, expressed joy over the governor’s performance, while pledging the people’s suport to enable him succeed.

Responding, Sule, who hailed from the area, explained that the townhall meeting was to appreciate and hear from the people on his performance so far.

The governor assured the people of his continued determination to provide more dividends of democracy and for the overall development of the state.



