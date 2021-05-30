Israel Kristilere

Introduction

Just last Friday, I celebrated my 50th birthday, the first time I had ever really celebrated a birthday. The first birthday my mother celebrated for me was when I was seven, and it was while she was a student at the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho in 1978. When I was 12, my parents tried to celebrate my birthday. I remember it was Jollof rice birthday cake that I took my birthday picture with. When I turned forty, ten years ago, I inaugurated Friends of Israel that day, according to divine instruction. But my wife secretly dragged me to Sheraton for a surprise party. My journey of life has been full of many riddles, mysteries and miracles. I gave my life to Christ when I was eleven years old, got baptised at twelve and finally responded to God’s call when I was just twenty. Actually, my first attempt to go to Seminary was botched because I was underage. By Divine Design, at fifty, I had been in the gospel ministry for thirty years now and still counting. Definitely at fifty, life can no longer be the same for me, both physically and spiritually. I covet your prayers for greater exploits for the Lord, both physically and spiritually.

While asking the Lord what message He has for me and for His world, He placed Acts 17:30 on my heart and that is what I am sharing with you all, today, as my first Golden Jubilee Sermon. The topic, which is lifted from the passage, is “All Men Everywhere.” This was a message God delivered through Apostle Paul many years back, while standing in the Areopagus of Athens and the same is very significant to what God plans to do soon in our world.

(A) A Message For All Men – Acts 17:30.

While meditating on this passage, I asked the Lord three times what all men actually means and He made it clear to me, “all men means all men.” All men means all men of all cadre, status, levels, races, colours, dispositions, religions, tribes, tongues, and countries. All men means all men created by God, whether male or female. All men means both non-Christians and Christians. All men means all Pastors, Deacons, Evangelists, Archbishops, General Overseers, Prophets and Professors. Everywhere also means in all regions, countries, nations, towns, cities, villages, streets, compounds houses and homes. It is a message for all men everywhere. No one is exempted, including the preacher.

(B) The Divine Command

The need to repent is the divine command here. The Greek word used here for repent is “metanoia” which means, “to change one’s mind or make a U-turn.” The word occurred in the New Testament about fifty four times, out of which ten are in the book of Revelation. Each of us, therefore, needs to check our ways and look out for whatever is not delighting God or honouring Him in our lives and repent. It is a command for you and for me, for them and for us; A command for all men everywhere. I should probably start with me.

Shepherdhill Baptist Church (Sanctuary of Grace & Glory), Baptist Academy Compound, Obanikoro, Lagos.